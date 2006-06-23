FSN Plays Ball With Minnesota Vikings

Fox Sports Net North and the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings have reached an agreement making the regional sports network the exclusive cable partner of the team.

As part of the deal, FSN North will roll out a series of related programming, including a weekly half-hour show and live coverage of press conferences after each game and during the week.

The network has signed Vikings quarterback Brad Johnson to be a part of its programming, and also has hired sports reporter Ann Carroll from MVOV in St. Louis to serve as the primary Vikings correspondent.

According to Fox, FSN North reaches more than 3 million homes throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota.