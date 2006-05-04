FSN, Pac-10 Renew Contract Through 2012

Fox Sports Net and the Pac-10 Conference have renewed their college basketball deal through 2012.

The renewal keeps FSN as the exclusive national TV and new-media rights-holder for men’s regular-season games, four women’s regular-season games and both the men’s and women’s conference tournaments. FSN also has the exclusive right to sell sponsorships on behalf of the conference and the tournaments.

Under terms of the deal, FSN gets a 30-day exclusive window to distribute games live and delayed via new-media outlets, including video-on-demand, wireless and Internet.

The deal also includes Fox’s College Sports network obtaining rights to carry all Pac-10 games and events FSN televises, as well as having access to Pac-10’s archive of basketball games.