FSN Names Leepson Development VP

Fox Sports Net (FSN) named David Leepson VP of development. Leepson, who reports to FSN Executive VP of Programming and Production George Greenberg, is charged with developing original programming for the network.

Leepson is a longtime television producer who has been working under his Boom Pictures umbrella since 2002, with recent projects for the History Channel, VH1 and A&E.

Previously, he has worked on programming for NBC and ESPN, and he was also a sports producer for HBO.