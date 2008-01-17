FSN Kansas City to Launch This Baseball Season

FSN announced plans for FSN Kansas City, a new regional sports network that will feature Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball games, as well as college-football games featuring the University of Missouri, University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

The new RSN will formally launch in conjunction with the beginning of the baseball season, but it will begin producing programs this month. It will replace what is currently FSN Midwest in the Kansas City market.

“This network will reflect our role as the new exclusive home for Royals baseball, as well as our increased emphasis on localism and creating content that resonates with our Kansas City audience,” said Jack Donovan, FSN Kansas City general manager and senior vice president.

FSN Kansas City is entering the first year of a new deal with the Royals that will see the network air 140 games this season, as well as ancillary programming.