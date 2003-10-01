FSN Hires Programmer

Fox Sports Net has recruited Zig Gauthier to be its vice president of development as the network looks to expand its original programming.

Gauthier will take pitches from the sports and entertainment world for new shows for FSN.

He is a Fox veteran, having worked in creative affairs for Fox Television Studios.

Gauthier was also co-head and VP of alternative series for Sci Fi Channel, where he developed shows like prank show Scare Tactics

and upcoming reality series Mad, Mad House

.