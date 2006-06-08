FSN Florida, Comcast Cut Multiyear Deal

Fox Sports Net Florida and Comcast Cable have cut a multiyear deal to make the regional sports network available to Comcast subscribers in Tallahassee and West Florida beginning July 31.

Upon launch, the network will be available as part of Comcast’s expanded basic cable service, but will be available as a special preview beginning July 11.

The agreement also includes distribution of HD telecasts, including Florida Marlins and Tampa Bay Devil Rays Major League Baseball games.

According to FSN, after this deal FSN Florida will be available in more than 5.4 million homes across the state.

The West Florida coverage includes Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.