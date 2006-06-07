FSN Finds Its Focus

Fox Sports Net will premiere In Focus, a new series featuring some top moments and major rivalries in sports history, Monday, June 26.

The 36-episode series will be hosted by veteran sportscaster Dick Enberg and is slated to air at 6 p.m. local time on Fox Sports Net regional sports networks.

The first 30-minute episode will focus on the 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield heavyweight boxing match in which Tyson bit a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear. Other episodes will center on rivalries such as Michigan-Ohio State in college football, profile teams such as the 1985 Chicago Bears, and chronicle moments including when baseball player Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s record for playing in the most consecutive games.

Frank Sinton and Steve Michaels, the pair behind FSN’s documentary series Beyond The Glory, will executive-produce.

The show is the second new project announced by FSN in the last week, joining The FSN Final Score, the network's attempted return to a national nightly sports show.