FSN To Double Its HD Telecasts

Fox Sports Net (FSN) says it plans to double its schedule of high-definition telecasts of live sporting events over the next year.

FSN says its 18 regional sports networks will air nearly 1,000 games in HD, including contests from the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and college football and basketball.

FSN will produce more than 2,500 of live event programming, which it says makes it the most prolific producers of HD sports programming in the country. Next fall, FSN plans on opening a new technical operations center in Houston that will improve its capacity to transmit HD programming.