FSN Bringing Back Sport Science

FSN is bringing back Sport Science for another run of six episodes beginning March 16.

Among the athletes signed on to appear this year are National Football League quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Leinart and Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed-martial-arts champion Rampage Jackson.

The show uses motion-capture technology to break down the scientific side of sports, such as looking at the actual impact of hard hits or what is scientifically the hardest thing to do in sports.

Sport Science is slated to air Sundays at 9 p.m. local time in each market.