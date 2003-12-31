FSN Antes Up Its Own Poker Show

Continuing TV’s recent poker craze, Fox Sports Net is importing a British card show for its regional sports networks.

Late Night Poker, which is taped in Wales, will debut on Fox Sports Nets on Jan. 7, airing weeknights at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Net regional networks and at 12:00 a.m. on its Bay Area, Chicago, Florida, New England, New York and Ohio networks.

The new show comes after Fox’s recent success with its Showdown at the Sands poker tournament. The Travel Channel, ESPN and Bravo have all enjoyed strong ratings for poker-themed shows.

Fox’s Late Night Poker will look a bit different than American productions. Instead of using a lipstick camera to glimpse at players’ cards, Late Night Poker utilizes cameras under the table. The British version is hour-long but Fox will air it as a half-hour program.