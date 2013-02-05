FS San Diego Connects on Dish Carriage Deal

There was affiliate regional sports network action in southern California, but not with the service making all the headlines in recent weeks.

Fox Sports San Diego has inked a carriage contract with Dish Network. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, calls for the No. 2 DBS provider to launch the RSN home of Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres on April 1 on its top 120 Plus and Latino Dos packages. The agreement bolsters FS San Diego's affiliate roster, which also includes DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and Cox. The latter was the longtime presenter of Padres' games on its Cox4 service, before Fox secured the rights, beginning last season.

Time Warner Cable -- which is helping the Los Angeles Dodgers launch their own RSN -- could not come terms with Padres' ownership on a rights deal, and has yet to come terms with FS San Diego. A Fox spokesman said there haven't been any meaningful conversations between the parties since last year.