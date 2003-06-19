Frozen sales await new FCC forms

A freeze on new commercial broadcast station deals is expected to last at

least another month as federal bureaucracies create and approve new application

forms that account for changes to industry ownership rules approved by the FCC

June 2.

The Paperwork Reduction Act requires application forms and other filings the

federal government requires individuals and businesses to submit to agencies be

approved by the Office of Management and Budget to prevent overly burdensome

administrative obligations.

Although the mandate might cut down on paperwork burdens in the long-run, it

also creates short-term stoppages of normal government business during the lag

between the recreation of OMB-approved forms and publication of those forms in

the Federal Register.