Frozen sales await new FCC forms
A freeze on new commercial broadcast station deals is expected to last at
least another month as federal bureaucracies create and approve new application
forms that account for changes to industry ownership rules approved by the FCC
June 2.
The Paperwork Reduction Act requires application forms and other filings the
federal government requires individuals and businesses to submit to agencies be
approved by the Office of Management and Budget to prevent overly burdensome
administrative obligations.
Although the mandate might cut down on paperwork burdens in the long-run, it
also creates short-term stoppages of normal government business during the lag
between the recreation of OMB-approved forms and publication of those forms in
the Federal Register.
