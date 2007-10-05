Frontline Wireless Adds Executives

Frontline Wireless named two new executives as it seeks to launch a next-generation wireless-broadband network.

The company -- which includes former Federal Communications Commission chairman Reed Hundt among its principles -- proposed building a public-private network that could be shared with first responders. The FCC has set aside spectrum for such a partnership as part of its auction of broadcast spectrum in the 700-megahertz band being reclaimed in the switch to digital.

Joining Frontline as vice president and general counsel is Richard Rowlenson, formerly an executive with AT&T Wireless and Vangard Cellular. Joining as VP of engineering is Robert Pavlak, who most recently was senior VP of engineering, for SOMA Networks and before that worked for Sprint and Nextel.