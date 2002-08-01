Frons joins ABC
ABC has tapped Brian Scott Frons as its new president of ABC Daytime,
effective Aug. 26.
ABC TV president Alex Wallau called Frons the "ideal candidate," given his
experience.
Frons replaces Angela Shapiro, who took over the reins of co-owned ABC Family
earlier this year.
He comes to ABC from SBS Broadcasting in London, where he was senior vice
president of programming for its 12 European channels.
Before that, he had creative-affairs senior-executive posts at New World Productions and
NBC Productions.
ABC's daytime lineup -- which has topped the women-18-through-49 demo for more than
a quarter century, according to the network -- includes talker The View
and soaps Port Charles, All My Children, One Life to Live
and General Hospital.
