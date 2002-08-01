Frons joins ABC

ABC has tapped Brian Scott Frons as its new president of ABC Daytime,

effective Aug. 26.

ABC TV president Alex Wallau called Frons the "ideal candidate," given his

experience.

Frons replaces Angela Shapiro, who took over the reins of co-owned ABC Family

earlier this year.

He comes to ABC from SBS Broadcasting in London, where he was senior vice

president of programming for its 12 European channels.

Before that, he had creative-affairs senior-executive posts at New World Productions and

NBC Productions.

ABC's daytime lineup -- which has topped the women-18-through-49 demo for more than

a quarter century, according to the network -- includes talker The View

and soaps Port Charles, All My Children, One Life to Live

and General Hospital.