Frog Puts Switchfoot In Mouth

The WB crowned the wrong winner of its Live Pepsi Smash "Smash Off" battle of the bands.

The netlet says that due to an error in coding votes to its website (http://www.TheWB.com) during Thursday night's broadcast, Sugarcult was incorrectly announced as the winner.

The winner was actually Switchfoot, a Christian band, says The WB. That band performed "Dare You to Move" and "Meant to Live." Maybe it should have been "Meant to Win."

Fortunately for Pepsi, the show's ratings are low enough (.7 in 18-49's) that relatively few people got the bum steer.