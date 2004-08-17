Frog Picks Up Blue Collar

The WB Television Network has picked up 22 additional episodes -- a full-season order for fall -- of new sketch comedy Blue Collar TV. That is in addition to the eight episodes already slated for a summer run.

The series' July 29 debut drew 5.4 million viewers to a show that mixed food fights, scatology, fat jokes and sexual innuendo, all larded with liberal amounts of redneck humor.

It was the second biggest audience ever in its time period (Thursday at 8 p.m.) for the network and recorded some of the net's best key demos since Charmed debuted in 2001, according to The WB.

The show continued to perform well in successive outings--its second episode held onto 100% of its adult 18-49 audience -- as well as in re-airings on Fridays. It is also being repurposed on Comedy Central.

