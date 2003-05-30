Frog gets the Bud

The WB Television Network has filled the slate for its summer film festival, which kicks off

Wednesday, June 4, but switches to Thursdays after June 18.

The stars include a dog named Bud and some humans named Mike Myers, Jim

Carrey and Martin Lawrence.

The dates and titles are June 4, Ready to Rumble; June 11, Austin

Powers; June 19, Dumb & Dumber; June 26, The In Crowd;

July 3, Air Bud: 7th Inning Fetch; July 10, Blue Streak;

July 17, Bad Boys; July 24, Gossip.