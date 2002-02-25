Frog farewell for Jones
The WB Television plans a brief tribute to late Warner Bros. animator Chuck
Jones Monday night as a lead-in into 7th Heaven.
A 10-second opening will show Jones sketching Michigan J. Frog, the network's
logo and Jones' creation, with the years of Jones' birth and death flashed on
the screen.
Jones, 89, died of heart failure Feb. 22.
