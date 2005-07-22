Frodo To Battle Emmys

The WB is counter-programming the Emmys this year with the second movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Network chairman Garth Ancier says the move is strategic -- and not intended to send a message to Emmy voters.

“There was that sense many, many years ago, when there were so few channels that the networks didn’t counter-program [the Emmys],” he says. “There used to be much more laying down. Today, if the networks lay down, big deal. Then people would only have 142 other channels to look at, and they’re not laying down.”

Ancier maintains the move has nothing to do with Emmy voters generally ignoring The WB.

“This is just good counter-programming,” he says. “We think that young boys aren’t going to be watching the Law & Order cast up there. At least we’re hoping.”

The network will air The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers on Sunday, Sept. 18 in a four-hour block beginning at 7 p.m.