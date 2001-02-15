Fritz still wants to know: Is V-chip working?

Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) reintroduced on Thursday a bill that would require the FCC to study whether the V-chip and TV ratings keep kids away from violent programming.

According to the bill, if the FCC found the V-chip wasn't working, it would be required to institute a "safe harbor" time, before which TV stations could not air violent programming. The bill also directs the FCC to write rules that would prohibit studios from distributing violent programming without assigning it a "V" for violence.

"Often accompanied by popular music, portrayed in a glorified light, and delivered without reference to the negative consequences of such dire actions, television violence has a direct, adverse impact on our children," Hollings said in a written statement. Hollings has tried to get the bill passed in the past four Congresses, so far to no avail. - Paige Albiniak