Fritts in wonderland
At a Freedom Forum seminar in Washington last week, NAB President Eddie Fritts and MPAA President Jack Valenti took turns defending the First Amendment. Fritts drew cheers when he chided some congressmen for suggesting broadcasters adopt voluntary content codes: "To have Congress or a federal regulatory agency pressure a regulated industry to undertake 'voluntary' measures, I think, stretches the meaning of that word" beyond recognition, Fritts said.
