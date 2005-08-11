Fritts Hailed By Brokers

The National Association of Media Brokers has named Eddie Fritts, president of the National Association of Braodcasters, the recipient of its lifetime achievement award. Fritts wil be honored Sept. 23 at the NAB radio show in Philadelphia.

Fritts, who is retiring after almost a quarter century atop the organization, is a former station owner as well.

NAMB President Larry Patrick called Fritts "a legendary statesman who has served our industry well."

Past winners include American Radio's Jim Duncan and Vince Pepper, general counsel to NAMB and one of its founders.