Fritts to Get New Contract

After winning a power struggle, Eddie Fritts can apparently stay at the helm of the National Association of Broadcasters for a long time.

In addition to continuing as NAB president through 2006, he'll have the option of sticking around for at least a year longer, an NAB board member reports. Fritts's new contract will be formalized this week. With radio board members backing him, Fritts defeated a coup lead by Joint TV/Radio Board Chairman Phil Lombardo, who, ironically, heads the contract talks. Fritts's current pact expires this year.

The dust-up so angered radio members that they threatened to push Lombardo from his post. Now that Fritts has settled his score, Lombardo's fate appears secure. Still unknown is how obviously NAB will plan for Fritts's succession.