Fritts fires on satellite radio repeaters

NAB President Eddie Fritts alerted broadcasters to the

threat NAB feels satellite radio broadcasters pose, as

XM Satellite Radio and Sirius Satellite Radio build

high-power repeater networks across the country.

"When you pull back the curtain, you discover that these

companies are quietly trying to build what they call a

repeater network that has the potential to become a

terrestrial-based network service," Fritts said.

NAB worries that the repeater networks will allow

satellite broadcasters to offer locally originated

programs and advertising on their national radio

services. "XM has already built without FCC permission

more than 1,000 transmitter repeaters all over the

country, some with power levels as high as 40,000

watts. In just one market - Boston - XM plans to place

66 high-powered transmitters. That's more than twice

the number of local radio stations in Boston," Fritts

said.

Earlier in the day, FCC Commissioners Michael

Copps, Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin said they

believed the commission should move quickly to put

rules in place to resolve the issue.

Fritts encouraged radio broadcasters to tell

their members of Congress that they oppose a decision

by the U.S. Copyright Office that requires

broadcasters to pay a performance royalty fee to

record companies to stream their radio signals over

the Internet. "Asking radio stations to pay an

additional new fee to compensate the music labels is

unreasonable and grossly unfair," Fritts said.

Finally, Fritts told radio stations to pay attention

to the coming fight on campaign finance reform.

Although only television stations currently stand to

face severe reductions in ad revenue due to a bill

that would require TV broadcasters to give politicians

rock-bottom rates on advertising, Fritts warned that

"radio is only one amendment away from being included,

and be assured that radio will not likely skate free

on this issue."

Congress returned to work this week and campaign

finance reform is likely to come back up for debate

before the end of the month. - Paige Albiniak