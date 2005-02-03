Frisco Gets HD Super Bowl

High-tech Football fans in San Francisco will watch Sunday’s Super Bowl on Fox in high definition after all. The high definition channel of Cox Broadcasting’s Fox affiliate KTVU San Fransisco is now available on Comcast’s area cable systems. Cox-owned stations in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Seattle recently closed deals with Comcast and Charter Communications to carry the local station’s HD feeds.

In other markets, HD owners are not so lucky. Sinclair Broadcasting’s Fox affiliates do not have carriage deals with the local cable operators, meaning viewers in markets like Pittsburgh, Nashville, Oklahoma City, and Sinclair's home town of Baltimore will have to make do with standard definition telecasts.