Fringe Element Gets Fox Nod
By Alex Weprin
Fox picked up the back nine episodes of its rookie drama, Fringe.
The show has averaged a 4.2 rating/11 share in the adult 18-49 demographic and 10.7 million viewers. Those numbers make Fringe the No. 1 new show of the young fall season after rebounding from a disappointing premiere episode.
