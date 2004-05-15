Fright Night for Cuban

HDNet founder Mark Cuban has a new business tactic: fright.

Cuban and Lions Gate Films are said to be exploring a horror-themed cable channel that would be fed by Lions Gate’s library. Internet billionaire Cuban owns a chunk of Lions Gate—he invests in Lions Gate and Warner Bros. to funnel content to his high-def cable channels, HD Net and HDNet Movies.

Here’s the scary reality: There already is a wannabe horror channel in the works, the appropriately named Scream Channel. A plus for Cuban—it can’t claim any distribution yet. As for Cuban’s new channel, the usually chatty owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks would say only, “We are having discussions.”

What most people find even scarier, is that one man can amass so much dough. But who’s going to do a show about that?