Friends Wins Thursday; CBS Second

As expected, the Friends finale (9 p.m.-10 p.m.) clobbered everybody else in the Thursday-night ratings, drawing 51 million viewers and averaging a 29.2 rating/42 share in households and a 24.4/53 in 18-49s. That 51 million was some 10 million more viewers than many researchers had predicted.

NBC also won the 8-9 hour with a Friends clip show (16.2/43), and the 10-11 p.m. hour with a slight Friends run-over and ER (15.6/37).

For the night, NBC averaged an 18.7/45 in 18-49s, triple its closest competitor, CBS, with a 6.2/15.

CBS's Survivor (6.9/18), CSI (5.2/12) and Without A Trace (5.2/13), were the only shows to make a dent in NBC on the night, all of them coming in second in their time periods.

ABC was third with a 1.8/4 for a two-hour Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and Prime Time. Fox and UPN tied for fourth with a 1.5/4. Fox aired four episodes of Cops, counterprogramming in an attempt to snag some male viewers. UPN drew its share of men with WWE Smackdown.

The WB's sacrificial programs were four Steve Harvey repeats, good enough for sixth place with a .9/2.

