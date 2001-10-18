Friends top syndie numbers

In syndication, viewers were friendliest with Friends for the week ending Oct. 7.

Boosted by the start of a concurrent cable run on the TBS cable channel, the off-net sitcom leaped 29% to a 6.7 in the Nielsen household ratings.

That was its best performance in more than a year and placed it back in the top spot among off-net comedies.

For the last couple of ratings periods, Seinfeld (6.1, up 3%) has been beating Friends, which coincided with stations starting to air the license fee-free second runs of Seinfeld that Columbia TriStar recently gave them.

In rookie off-net action, King of the Hill debuted on the charts with a 2.5. Even though it's clustered in many late night time periods, that was the second best off-net sitcom premiere this season after Everybody Loves Raymond (4.3, up 2% for the week).

King of the Hill also ranked in the top 10 of all

syndicated efforts in adults 18-49 (1.9).

Rounding out the rookie sitcoms were Just Shoot Me (2.5, down 11%), Steve Harvey (1.3, up 8%) and Mad TV (0.8, up 14%).

Also debuting were first-run weekly The Bravest (1.4), weekly off-net hour World's Wildest Police Videos (2.1) and first-run strip The 5th Wheel (1.0).

Looking at how the rookie strips are shaping up, Crossing Over (1.8, up 13%) leads the pack, currently placing 7th among all talk shows.

Those trailing include elimiDATE (1.1, up 10%), Iyanla (1.1, flat), Ananda Lewis Show (1.0, down 9%), The Other Half (1.0, flat), Card Sharks (0.8, flat) and Talk or Walk (0.7, flat).

Other freshmen included off-net weeklies The Practice (2.9, up 12%) and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (2.6, down 4%) and first-run weekly Hot Ticket (1.4, down 7%).