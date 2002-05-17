Friends tag Thursday

Rachel had her baby on Friends Thursday night and more than 36 million

viewers tuned in to the second half-hour of the hour-long season finale to

watch.

Friends dominated the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, doubling or near doubling

the nearest competitor (Survivor: Marquesas on CBS) in most of the key Nielsen Media Research

rating categories.

Among adults 18 through 49, Friends averaged a 16.2 rating and a 42 share

across the hour, versus a 7.3/19 for Survivor.

Friends won the 25-through-54 battle with a 16/39 versus an 8.2/20 for

Survivor.

Among adults 18 through 34, Friends averaged an 18.3/50 compared with a

6.5/18 for Survivor.

Across the hour, Friends averaged a household 20.5/33 with 33.7

million viewers tuned in. The comparable Survivor numbers were 11.2/18

and 19.1 million viewers.

The huge Friends lead-in gave a boost to Will & Grace,

which won the key demo categories, although CSI: Crime Scene Investigation did win the household

race by 2 share points, averaging a 16/25 versus a 15.1/23 for Will &

Grace.

As usual, ER was dominant at 10 p.m.

For the night, the household ratings: NBC 17.7/28, CBS 12.9/20, ABC 3.9/6 and

Fox 3.1/5.

The total-viewer averages: NBC 28.6 million, CBS 21.2 million, ABC 5.4

million and Fox 4.6 million.

The 18-through-49 tallies: NBC 13.9/34, CBS 7.8/19, ABC 2.1/5 and Fox 1.7/4.

The 18-through-34 standings: NBC 14.7/39, CBS 6.4/17, Fox 1.8/5 and ABC 1.6/4.

The 25-through-54 standings: NBC 14.1/33, CBS 9.2/21, ABC 2.2/5 and Fox 1.8/4.