Friends little help for Scrubs

Pairing a quality show with a powerful lead-in still isn't bringing

joy to NBC on Thursday nights.

Much-praised Scrubs didn't do much with audience flow from Friends

Thursday night, posting a 12.2 rating/19 share in households at 8:30 p.m.

EST, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast nationals. That's down 6

percent from disappointment Inside Schwartz last year and retains just 68

percent of the huge Friends lead-in (17.4/28). Scrubs' 12.8

million adults 18 through 49 was off 3 percent from Schwartz last year

and just 69 percent of Friends' 18.4 million.

Friends, of course, won the night, trouncing CBS' Survivor

(12.2/19 in households), although the second half-hour of the reality show

outpaced Scrubs.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation came in second for the night with a 17.1/26, even though its 17.6 in

its second half-hour beat Friends' household score.

For the night, households: NBC 14.3 rating/22 share, CBS 13.0/21, ABC

4.7/7 and Fox 4.2/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 11.3/28, CBS 8.2/20, ABC 1.9/5 and Fox

1.8/4.