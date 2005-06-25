Friends, Indeed

Tsunami relief was the first priority of many broadcasters after the Dec. 26 disaster in Southeast Asia killed an estimated 31,000 people and left millions homeless or otherwise devastated.

Just a sampling from the National Association of Broadcasters’ At Your Service newsletter found Belo stations raised $3.6 million; Hubbard’s seven TV and radio stations in Minnesota raised $152,000; Scripps Howard’s WXYZ Detroit brought in $1.2 million. And there were many more such efforts.

Every day, hundreds of TV stations serve the public in ways that don’t always win awards or make the news: