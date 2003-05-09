Friends helps NBC to ratings win

Back-to-back Friends episodes, coupled with Will & Grace and

ER, did the trick for NBC Thursday night, giving the "Peacock" ratings

victories across the key categories.

CBS was second across the board with the penultimate episode in the Amazon

installment of Survivor, along with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a

Trace.

ABC was third with a special about TV stars past and present and a two-hour

edition of PrimeTime Thursday.

Fox was fourth with a dog beauty contest and The Pulse.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 12.9

rating/20 share, CBS 12.4/20, ABC 5.2/8 and Fox 3.1/5.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.5/25, CBS 6.9/18, ABC 2.7/7 and Fox 1.7/4.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 4.4/6 (household) with

wrestling and The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/3 with the movie Pitch

Black.