Friends Come Through for NBC
The early returns are in -- Nielsen Media Research was having a little trouble with its overnight numbers -- and the hugely hyped and cross-promoted May sweeps finale of Friends did a huge 18-49 number.
The clip show did a 16.2/43 on the demo, or 35.8 million viewers. The hour finale from 9 to a few minutes after 10, did a 24.4/53 and 51.1 million from 9 to 10. ER plus the Friends finale run-over did a 15.6/37 or 32.2 million.
No word on how the other networks did, but there couldn't have been too many 18-49 eyeballs left to divvy up (though we're not sure we like the sound of divvying up eyeballs anyway).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.