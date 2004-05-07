Friends Come Through for NBC

The early returns are in -- Nielsen Media Research was having a little trouble with its overnight numbers -- and the hugely hyped and cross-promoted May sweeps finale of Friends did a huge 18-49 number.



The clip show did a 16.2/43 on the demo, or 35.8 million viewers. The hour finale from 9 to a few minutes after 10, did a 24.4/53 and 51.1 million from 9 to 10. ER plus the Friends finale run-over did a 15.6/37 or 32.2 million.

No word on how the other networks did, but there couldn't have been too many 18-49 eyeballs left to divvy up (though we're not sure we like the sound of divvying up eyeballs anyway).