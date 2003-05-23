Trending

Friendly joins Sucherman Consulting Group



Veteran programming executive Andy Friendly has joined Sucherman Consulting Group
as senior consultant, West Coast, based in Los Angeles.

Friendly has been consulting for NBC and CBS since exiting as president of
programming and production at King World Productions in March 2001.

It will be a good fit since Sucherman's clients include CBS and King World
parent Viacom Inc. and NBC, as well as Universal Studios, ABC and others.