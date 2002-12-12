Friend upped at CNBC
CNBC has upped David Friend to senior vice president of business news. He
takes over for former CNBC veteran Bruno Cohen, who was recently ousted from the
position.
Friend, who has been serving as interim head of business news, was most
recently executive producer of business news. In five years with the network, he's been charged with morning programming.
In his new role, Friend will oversee CNBC's 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. programming.
Before joining CNBC in 1997, he executive-produced Warner Bros. syndicated
show Extra.
Friend also spent several years with WNBC-TV, rising to assistant news
director.
