A friend indeed

Responding to reporters after his remarks at a Variety

media conference last week, former President Bill Clinton declined to comment on reports that he interceded in a dispute between CBS and his friend, TV producer Harry Thomason, with a phone call to CBS TV CEO and President Les Moonves. In a prepared statement, Moonves said he'd had "numerous chats" with Clinton in the past, including one in which the former president said, "Hey, Harry is our friend, be nice."

Credit Suisse First Boston tried hard to hide its sponsorship of the annual Variety Front Row conference, now embarrassed about the $100,000 fee Clinton received. The investment banker's name disappeared from materials at the New York confab.