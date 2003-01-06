Friend of the family

William Duhamel, president of Rapid City, S.D.-based Duhamel

Broadcasting Enterprises, hopes new Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan

Adelstein learned about the needs of stations in small and rural markets during

his formative years in South Dakota.

The Adelstein and Duhamel families have been close since the commissioner's

grandparents moved to the state 80 years ago. Adelstein has not confided his

views on media ownership to Duhamel, but his family friend hopes the FCC

Democrat learned something from his father, Stan, a Republican businessman twice

elected to the state's House of Representatives.

"I suspect over the dinner table Jonathan's heard the business viewpoint,"

Duhamel said. He added that TV duopolies will help to shore up the finances of

stations in small markets with scarce ad revenues.