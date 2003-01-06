Friend of the family
William Duhamel, president of Rapid City, S.D.-based Duhamel
Broadcasting Enterprises, hopes new Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan
Adelstein learned about the needs of stations in small and rural markets during
his formative years in South Dakota.
The Adelstein and Duhamel families have been close since the commissioner's
grandparents moved to the state 80 years ago. Adelstein has not confided his
views on media ownership to Duhamel, but his family friend hopes the FCC
Democrat learned something from his father, Stan, a Republican businessman twice
elected to the state's House of Representatives.
"I suspect over the dinner table Jonathan's heard the business viewpoint,"
Duhamel said. He added that TV duopolies will help to shore up the finances of
stations in small markets with scarce ad revenues.
