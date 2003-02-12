Friedman steps down at ABC News

ABC News executive vice president Paul Friedman is stepping down from his

staff job -- he has been managing editor of the network's hard newscasts -- but

he has signed a new multiyear consulting agreement with the division.

In addition, Friedman intends to teach and possibly do outside TV-news

projects "that don't hurt ABC," as he put it in a memo to staffers.

He'll also be doing big multipart productions for ABC News -- the first being

a major examination of the country's health-care system -- that will involve all

programs at the news division, an ABC source said.

And he'll advise ABC News president David Westin on various issues as they

come up and, more specifically, will be involved in the organization's effort to

develop new talent.

A source said Westin will take some time to decide whether to replace

Friedman directly or divvy up his previous duties among several executives.

Friedman has been with ABC News for 21 years, including stints as executive

producer of World News Tonight with Peter Jennings and director of news

coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to joining ABC, Friedman worked at NBC News for 14 years.