Friedman heads up doc series

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Thomas Friedman is partnering with

Discovery Channel on a series of documentaries.

Friedman, a New York Times columnist, will host quarterly specials

beginning in 2003 examining evolving world events.

Discovery and New York Times Television will co-produce, with

product slated to begin in the fall.

Discovery Communications Inc. and The New York Times Co.

recently forged a five-year programming partnership.