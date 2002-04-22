Friedman heads up doc series
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Thomas Friedman is partnering with
Discovery Channel on a series of documentaries.
Friedman, a New York Times columnist, will host quarterly specials
beginning in 2003 examining evolving world events.
Discovery and New York Times Television will co-produce, with
product slated to begin in the fall.
Discovery Communications Inc. and The New York Times Co.
recently forged a five-year programming partnership.
