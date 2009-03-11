Friedman Exits as Ion Media Networks Distribution Pres

Ion Media Networks Distribution President Steve Friedman is exiting that post, but will remain an advisor on multichannel distribution.

John Lawson, executive VP of the company, has been named to head up a new "integrated distribution" effort that will include relationships with broadcast affiliates, multichannel operators, and Washington.

Lawson came to Ion last year from the Association of Public Television Stations. John Heffron remains Ion's senior VP, affiliate sales.

Ion has been trying hard to build distribution for its networks, including looking for help from Washington to gain carriage on cable for a proposed new African American targeted network in concert with BET founder Bob Johnson.