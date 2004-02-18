Friedman Chases Cold Pizza with a Miller
Veteran broadcast news producer Steve Friedman has been brought in to do some show doctoring for CNBC.
Friedman is working short-term as a consulting producer on Dennis Miller’s new prime time
show on the cable net.
Friedman, who formerly executive produced CBS’s Early Show and NBC’s Today Show, had recently been consulting on ESPN2’s morning show, Cold Pizza.
