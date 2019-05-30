Friedel Tapped for Engineering Post at Fox TV Station Group

Richard Friedel was named executive VP of engineering, operations and technology for Fox Television Stations.

Friedel, a long-time Fox staffer, will report to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

“It’s rare that you can pick up an All Star on waivers. We are very happy to have Richard lead our group and more importantly help drive our ATSC 3.0 efforts,” Abernethy said.

Fox TV Stations joined the Advanced Warning and Response Networks (AWARN) Alliance, which aims to develop an emergency messaging capability using ATSC 3.0. Friedel will lead those efforts for Fox as well.

Most recently, Friedel oversaw long-term technology strategy and day-to-day operations for the Fox Network Center in Los Angeles and the Fox Technical Operations Center in The Woodlands, Texas. He joined Fox in 1996, working on the design and construction of Fox News Channel.

Before Fox, Friedel worked at Capital Cities/ABC, NBC News and local TV stations.

“What an exciting opportunity this is to work with the Fox Television Stations team,” said Friedel. “I can’t wait to get started and move ATSC 3.0 from theory into practical implementation, a pivotal moment.”