Friday night's all right for Frog net
The WB Television Network's new Friday-night lineup finally launched, and it
was worth the wait for network executives.
Led by Reba McEntire's new comedy, Reba, The WB averaged 4.3 million
viewers -- the most-watched Friday in the network's history.
After being postponed twice due to the terrorist attacks, The WB Friday night
also averaged a 2.7 rating/11 share in women 12 through 34 and a 2.9/12 in
teens, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Reba attracted 5 million viewers and 3.1/5 in households at 9 p.m.
EST/PST -- both time-period bests for The WB.
Fellow newcomers Raising Dad and Maybe It's Me also fared well,
averaging 4.5 million and 3.7 million viewers, respectively.
