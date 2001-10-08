Friday night's all right for Frog net

The WB Television Network's new Friday-night lineup finally launched, and it

was worth the wait for network executives.

Led by Reba McEntire's new comedy, Reba, The WB averaged 4.3 million

viewers -- the most-watched Friday in the network's history.

After being postponed twice due to the terrorist attacks, The WB Friday night

also averaged a 2.7 rating/11 share in women 12 through 34 and a 2.9/12 in

teens, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Reba attracted 5 million viewers and 3.1/5 in households at 9 p.m.

EST/PST -- both time-period bests for The WB.

Fellow newcomers Raising Dad and Maybe It's Me also fared well,

averaging 4.5 million and 3.7 million viewers, respectively.