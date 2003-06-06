Freston fans fooled by Ford
Frankly, it hadn't occurred to us that MTV Networks chairman Tom Freston and Harrison
Ford look much alike.
But once they were standing in the same room at the MTV Movie Awards, sort of
dressed alike, a number of people remarked on the similarity and a few were even
fooled by it.
The grey hair and similar build help.
Eyewitnesses said that at least twice during the evening, the confused actor
was approached by people yelling, "Tom Freston!"
