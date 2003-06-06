Freston fans fooled by Ford

Frankly, it hadn't occurred to us that MTV Networks chairman Tom Freston and Harrison

Ford look much alike.

But once they were standing in the same room at the MTV Movie Awards, sort of

dressed alike, a number of people remarked on the similarity and a few were even

fooled by it.

The grey hair and similar build help.

Eyewitnesses said that at least twice during the evening, the confused actor

was approached by people yelling, "Tom Freston!"