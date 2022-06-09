Fresno-Visalia Market Starts Getting NextGen TV Broadcasts
Sinclair’s KRFE carries programming from five stations using ATSC 3.0 format
Fresno-Visalia, the fourth largest market in California, became the latest market to begin to receive television broadcasts using the new NextGen broadcast signal.
Five stations in the market cooperated to start the transition, with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s KFRE-TV converting to the ATSC 3.0 format. KFRE’s signal is carrying its own programming as well as programming from KMPH-TV, another Sinclair stations, Nexstar’s KGPE-TV and KSEE-TV, and Telemundo’s KNSO-TV.
All; of the programming in the market continues to be available on the current ATSC 1.0 digital signal for over-the-air and cable TV viewers. As more viewers acquire sets that receive ATSC 3.0 signals, more of the stations will convert to NextGen TV.
NextGen TV offers better picture and sound quality, reception by mobile devices, and access to internet based programming. Can also be used to deliver other digital services that are expected to generate substantial revenue for station owners.
The Fresno launch was coordinated by BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services.
NextGen TV is now available in about 45 cities across the country. ■
