Frequency Debuts Cloud-Based ‘Studio’ Platform on Liberty’s Horizon 4 Service

Liberty Global-backed internet video startup Frequency has announced the launch of Studio, a new cloud-based solution for creating both OTT and linear channels.

Competing directly with Wurl and Amagi, the new software product includes Frequency’s cloud-based linear scheduling and playout system.

Los Angeles-based Frequency says Studio “brings all participants in the video ecosystem together into the same place. Studio is a set of services and tools that manages the whole video pipeline from logistics to presentation and monetization.”

Studio features an integrated suite of tools serving both content providers and distributors, enabling them to manage, package and distribute VOD and linear channels.

A full-featured broadcast scheduling system is included, as well as access to Frequency’s distribution footprint of more than 15 million households.

“With the help of Frequency Studio, our subscribers get access to professional online video content, integrated into our ‘Horizon 4’ next-generation TV experience,” said Enrique Rodriguez, executive VP and CTO of Liberty Global, in a statement. “Personalized streams of content are available via the set-top box and via our Horizon GO mobile app platform, complementing our VOD or Replay TV programs. We’ve received great customer feedback in the markets where we have launched this service as part of Horizon 4.”

Added Frequency CEO, Blair Harrison: “As more viewers get their TV over-the-top, the key to giving them a great content experience is to offer them more choice. Studio was built to connect video creators with distributors as frictionlessly as possible.”