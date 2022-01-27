Frequence Helps Sell Linear Ads With Digital-Like Analytics and Data

Frequence, which makes automation and workflow software for ad sales, said it has added new features that make it easier for media companies to sell linear TV inventory by providing the kinds of data and analytics buyers are used to getting in digital ad buys.

“In recent years, media companies selling linear TV have increasingly found themselves adding more and more digital extensions, rather than more of their own inventory,” said Oliver Jacob, president of Frequence. “Our first-to-market suite of features for linear TV reporting enable advertisers to provide all of the scheduling and analytics that used to only be available with digital executions.”

Cable provider Midcontinent Communications has been using the new features from Frequence.

“We’ve been looking for a solution to help us sell more of our owned and operated inventory for years, and now we finally have it,” said Shauna Wimer, director of advertising sales at Midcontinent Communications. “The new linear TV planning and reporting features from Frequence have helped us put our own inventory on the same level as the digital extensions we sell, which pleases both our advertisers and our own stakeholders.”

Frequence works with other cable and broadband providers, including Spectrum Reach, MediaCom, Adams and Marketron.

The company said the new features are compatible with SmartProposal, Frequence’s AI-powered media proposal and automation platform. ■