The French connection

Chad Oxley, son of Rep. Mike Oxley (R-Ohio), recently took a job at French phone company Alcatel USA, the largest investor in two-way Internet service provider Skybridge. Rep. Oxley currently is pushing a bill, favored by Skybridge, that would require the FCC to determine whether Northpoint Technology would interfere with satellite companies such as DirecTV, EchoStar, Skybridge and Boeing if all the companies operate services in the 12 GHz spectrum band (see story, page 43).

Oxley's bill also would make Northpoint a secondary service to companies such as Skybridge and Boeing, both of which spent years negotiating with DBS companies to be treated as co-primary occupiers of the band.