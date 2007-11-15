FremantleMedia, CMT Seeking Country Stars
American Idol producers FremantleMedia North America and cable network CMT will hold open auditions for new reality show Can You Duet in Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 12.
Would-be contestants also can audition via videotaped submission.
The show -- which is searching for the next big country duo along the lines of Big & Rich -- is scheduled to air next spring. For more information, those interested can go to the show’s site or call (866) 800-6539.
